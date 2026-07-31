From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.Christine Werthman
Featured
Social media has been reacting to Jack Harlow’s R&B pivot by editing him onto iconic '90s covers.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.Victoria L. Johnson
Music
Che Pope Reflects on His Learnings From Dr. Dre and Diddy, the Future of Rap, and the ‘Yeezus’ and ‘Utopia’ Comparisons
Che Pope, veteran music industry executive, producer, and A&R, discusses his illustrious career and the key to longevity in rap.Jordan Rose