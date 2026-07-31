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Some would say Cardi B has kept the world’s attention since the release of her insanely popular hit “Bodak Yellow.” Others would say she’s had us hooked since her infamous “a hoe never gets cold” video. Here are Cardi B’s 25 funniest Instagram posts.
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