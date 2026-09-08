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Latest Stories
Music
Lance Bass Says NYSYC Were Paid $35 Per Day at Height of Their Fame
The singer said the group eventually received a check for $10,000 after years of chart-topping success.
Jaelani Turner-Williams32 minutes ago