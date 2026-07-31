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Pop Culture
Kai Cenat Sued Over Bodyguard's Alleged Assault at 2025 Dominican Day Parade
The plaintiff alleges that Cenat should be held liable for his bodyguard's actions.
Trey Alston21 days ago