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Pop Culture
Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste Break Up Six Months After Getting Engaged
The pair confirmed the breakup in matching Instagram Stories, saying they will continue to co-parent their daughter together.
Jaelani Turner-Williams26 minutes ago