Kylian Mbappé

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Jeffrey Wright Says Being Black is 'Political' Amid Ongoing Kylian Mbappe' Racial Abuse
Sports

Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

From Mbappé’s World Cup abuse to Basquiat’s legacy, Wright connects racism in soccer to a larger conversation about Black identity and greatness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago

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