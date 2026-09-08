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Latest Stories
Life
Texas Cops Say Man 'Intentionally' Crashed Car Into Kroger in Effort to Use Its Restroom Facilities
When nature called, this man decided to crash into a locked Kroger. Bad idea.
Trace William Cowen4 hours ago