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Latest Stories
Sports
Colin Kaepernick Revives Million Dollar Pledge on 10th Anniversary of His First Protest
The former football star's Know Your Rights Camp will distribute $1 million in monthly grants to community-based nonprofits.
Trey Alston1 hour ago