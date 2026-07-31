Ageism made a brief appearance during MGK's Riot Fest set in Chicago over the weekend. At the time of this writing, Corey Taylor and company hadn't responded.Trace William Cowen
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Permanent Midnight: Nazi Zombies, Kinky S&M, and Teenage Werewolves Take Over Austin's Fantastic Fest
The best movies seen at 2014's edition of Austin's raucous Fantastic Fest.MattBarone
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