Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and others give props to the pinstripes and shout out their favorite Yankees.Ralph Warner
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Originally ranked 19th by Complex's editors, Loso just got his flowers from the people who love his classic NYC style.Izzy Izzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who shut down Yankee Stadium for three straight nights—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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