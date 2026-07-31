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Pop Culture
Memphis Woman Charged With Murder After Shooting Man Found Under Daughter's Bed
Kendra Scott, 36, was charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting 20-year-old Roderice Morton, who her 13-year-old daughter had secretly let into the home.
Trey Alston16 days ago