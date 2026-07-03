Julio Bashmore

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When it comes to house and techno in the Los Angeles area, you better make sure you know the name Droog. This trio has been doing their thing in the L
khrisd
You have to love the Internets. Two days ago, Julio Bashmore posted a preview of a forthcoming tune, "Duccy," and it immediately started to receive a slew of comments on the SoundCloud page. We get people wanting him to recreate huge bangers like "Au Seve," which we get, but we were into this new one, as were the likes of FACT, DJZ, and Pulse Radio. Every song can't be anthemic, and we'd rather a producer have a more varied palette than that. I guess you can't please everyone, though.
khrisd

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Julio Bashmore Serves Up An "Elevated" Remix Of Disclosure's "Holding On"

In which Gregory Porter is transformed into a haunting siren.

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Julio Bashmore Collaborator J'Danna Has Just Dropped Her Debut Single, "Gazing"

The frequent Julio Bashmore collaborator is ready to break out on her own.

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Listen to Julio Bashmore's "Rhythm Of Auld" f/ J'Danna

The house music star takes us straight to the disco dancefloor.

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Watch the PMR Records "Into the Valley" Documentary

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Julio Bashmore ft. Jessie Ware - "Peppermint"

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Julio Bashmore Issues Formal Apology for "Troglodytes" Sample

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The Best Remixes of the Week

We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.

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Disclosure, TNGHT, and Julio Bashmore Announced for Central Park SummerStage on August 6

The Central Park SummerStage always brings in the premiere talent, and August 6 will be no exception, as Disclosure, TNGHT, and Julio Bashmore have be

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The 15 Best Remixes of Justin Timberlake Songs

While there have been a lot of dance remixes of Justin Timberlake's singles, not many of them have been that great. And this is considering that every

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The Best Remixes of the Week

Each week, there's a batch of remixes to hit the EDM world. It just happens. This week's best remixes come from the cream of the crop, from Hudson Mohawke to Julio Bashmore.

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