Featured
The toppa-top house producer talks us through the making of debut album, 'Knockin' Boots'.Milly McMahon
While the UK as a whole has been instrumental in progressing and innovating many dance music styles, it feels Bristol has nurtured numerous talents thconstant-gardner
When it comes to house and techno in the Los Angeles area, you better make sure you know the name Droog. This trio has been doing their thing in the Lkhrisd
You have to love the Internets. Two days ago, Julio Bashmore posted a preview of a forthcoming tune, "Duccy," and it immediately started to receive a slew of comments on the SoundCloud page. We get people wanting him to recreate huge bangers like "Au Seve," which we get, but we were into this new one, as were the likes of FACT, DJZ, and Pulse Radio. Every song can't be anthemic, and we'd rather a producer have a more varied palette than that. I guess you can't please everyone, though.khrisd