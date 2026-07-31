Julian Newman

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Julian Newman in a green sports jersey and Jaden Newman in a black strapless top with hoop earrings, posing in separate images.
Pop Culture

Julian Newman Admits He Tried to Get Sister Jaden to Start OnlyFans at 18

Julian said he wanted Jaden to capitalize on her popularity without posting explicit content.

Mark Elibert35 minutes ago

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