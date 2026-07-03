Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
Quality over quantity should always be the power move. Some weeks, we can't help it: there are a grip of remixes that have our heads spinning from howkhrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.khrisd