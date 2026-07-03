Josh Childress

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Sports

Josh Childress Could be Moving Back to the NBA

With the Kings' NBL season finished, Josh Childress is jetting back to the US for another tilt at the NBA.

Chad Freeman3803 days ago
Sports

Former NBA Star Al Harrington Signs With Sydney Kings

Al Harrington set to join fromer Atlanta Hawks teammate Josh Childress at the Sydney Kings

Steve Duck3916 days ago

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