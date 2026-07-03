Josh Brown

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Sports

Roger Goodell Says Assessing TD Celebration Versus Domestic Violence Punishments Are 'Complicated'

Goodell has been scrutinized by NFL fans for cracking down on touchdown celebrations with big fines versus dealing with players' domestic violence cases.

Dana Scott3555 days ago
Josh Brown kicks a field goal.
Sports

Josh Brown Will Reportedly Be Removed From Giants Roster and Added to Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants kicker Josh Brown has likely played his last game with the team.

Chris Yuscavage3557 days ago

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