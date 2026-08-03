Josey Hollis Dorsey

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Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera
Pop Culture

Naya Rivera's Son Josey Lands Debut Film Role With Dad Ryan Dorsey

The 10-year-old son of the late 'Glee' star will star in upcoming film 'The Burning Valley.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 minutes ago

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