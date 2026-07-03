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Here's a First Look at 'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2
The second season of the Starz series is set to arrive in September.
50 Cent Responds to 'Power' Actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s Ongoing Feud: ‘You Should Sock Him Tommy’
50 Cent has offered his two cents on the ongoing feud between his 'Power' actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo, telling the former to 'sock' the latter.
Watch Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby in Video for New Song "Do We Have a Problem?”
Nicki Minaj has dropped off her new Lil Baby collaboration "Do We Have a Problem?" The track arrived with a Benny Boom-directed music video.
50 Cent Connects With Lil Durk and Jeremih for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song "Power Powder Respect"
50 Cent shared the theme song "Power Powder Respect" for new series 'Power Book IV: Force,' with features from Chicago's own Lil Durk and Jeremih.
PROMO: 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton Prep 'Power' Fans for Season 6: 'It's Jail or Death'
For fans of STARZ’s hit show 'Power,' it’s all come down to one final betrayal, but what's that means for the show’s two biggest characters: Tommy and Ghost?