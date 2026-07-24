For some, the real star of Sunday's big game (aside from Rihanna) is the expectedly vast assortment of star-stacked commercials. Let's take a look.Trace William Cowen
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From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
From upcoming video games to top rumors, announcements, and release dates, here's everything to know about games and tech this August.Kevin Wong
Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is just one part of Hollywood’s growing trend of bringing comedy figures into the horror genre.Khal