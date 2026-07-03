Check out the timeless Jordan Bordeaux collection by The Game Plan for Champ Sports. Not only does it feature the classic kicks, but also a complete fit.Sean Sweeney
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The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines July's Air Jordan releases.Victor Deng
Following sneakers like the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 and 'Galaxy' Foamposite One returning, here are 10 more we want to see come back.Zac Dubasik
From the Union x Air Jordan collab to the debut of the Air Jordan 35, here are all of the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for October 2020.Sole Collector