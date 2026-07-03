Jordan Xi

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The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, December 10
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The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, December 10

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, December 10

Complex Australia3508 days ago
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A Video Has Surfaced of Unauthorized Air Jordan XIs Being Made

A glimpse into unauthorized factories shows fake "Legend Blue" Air Jordan XIs being made.

Amir Ismael3913 days ago
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The Air Jordan XI IE Low "Referee" Has a Release Date

The Air Jordan XI IE Low "Referee" is scheduled to release on September 26 for $170.

Amir Ismael3954 days ago
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Watch This Father Destroy His Son's Air Jordans Over Bad Grades in School

This father teaches his son a valuable lesson and it involves his Air Jordan XI "Legend Blues".

Riley Jones4132 days ago
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We Can't Wait for the "Legend Blue" XIs to Drop

A new look at the upcoming Air Jordan XI "Legend Blue" that releases during holiday 2014.

John Q Marcelo4414 days ago
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Here's How You Can Get the Air Jordan XI Low "Infrared 23" at Foot Locker

The Air Jordan XI Low "Infrared 23" releases at Foot Locker on June 14. Find out how you can purchase a pair of these retro Jordans.

John Q Marcelo4421 days ago
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The Air Jordan XI "Columbia" Will Return As the "Legend Blue" XIs

A preview of the upcoming Air Jordan XI "Columbia" that is expected to release holiday 2014.

John Q Marcelo4449 days ago
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See What a "Bred Nubuck" Air Jordan XI Looks Like

No patent leather here.

Jonathan Sawyer4595 days ago
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