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Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 and Jordan Westbrook One Take 'KB3'
Sneakers

Russell Westbrook Honors Late Best Friend With New Sneakers

Russell Westbrook pays homage to his late best friend Khelcey Barrs III with the latest 'KB3' Why Not Zer0.3 releasing in May. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2278 days ago
Russell Westbrook Jordan Why Not Zer0.3
Sneakers

Inside the Design of Russell Westbrook's Why Not Zer0.3

Russell Westbrook's Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 has just been unveiled. Designer David Cin broke down the sneaker in this exclusive interview.

Ben Felderstein2402 days ago

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