Jordan Super.Fly 3

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Just Blaze Already Has the Jordan Super.Fly 3 "Slam Dunk"

The hotly anticipated Jordan Super.Fly 3 "Slam Dunk" doesn't come out until November 1, but hip hop producer Just Blaze was lucky enough to get one.

sfiorentine4290 days ago

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