Jordan Rhymes

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Toronto hip-hop artist Jordan Rhymes
Music

Toronto's Jordan Rhymes Drops New Single "I Remember"

The 25-year-old Canadian hip-hop artist reminisces about a past relationship on the new track. "We all go through ups and downs in relations and life," he says.

Alex Nino Gheciu1771 days ago

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