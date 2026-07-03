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Latest Stories
Sports
Lionel Messi Appears Stunned by England Penalty Kick Cheat Sheet on Bottle After Match
Argentina players were seen observing a water bottle, presumably belonging to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with detailed penalty kick notes about them.
Jose Martinez1 day ago