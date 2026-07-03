Jordan Pickford

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Latest Stories

Lionel Messi walks off the pitch at half time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina.
Sports

Lionel Messi Appears Stunned by England Penalty Kick Cheat Sheet on Bottle After Match

Argentina players were seen observing a water bottle, presumably belonging to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with detailed penalty kick notes about them.

Jose Martinez1 day ago

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