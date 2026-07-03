Jordan Hawkins

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Music

Premiere: Jordan Hawkins Makes a Soulful Introduction With "Thankful"

Before delivering his debut project, North Carolina-raised musician Jordan Hawkins is looking to make a strong impression with "Thankful."

Joe Price2322 days ago

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