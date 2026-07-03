Jordan CP3.X AE

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Chris Paul Jordan CP3.X AE Blue/Red Game 6 PE Shoes
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Watch Chris Paul Give His Game-Worn Jordans to a Fan After Game 6

Chris Paul gave a young Clippers fan his game-worn Jordans following Game 6 victory.

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Jordan CP3.X AE Grey Profile
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Chris Paul's Playoff Jordan Sneakers Are Almost Here

Chris Paul's Jordan CP3.X AE first shows up overseas.

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Chris Paul's Playoff Jordans Show Up a Little Early

First look at the Jordan CP3.X AE.

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