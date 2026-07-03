Jordan Brand Classic

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air jordan brand classic 10 new colorway
Sneakers

A New Air Jordan 10 for the Jordan Brand Classic

The Jordan Brand Classic shows us a new colorway for the Air Jordan 10 silhouette.

Michael Conway3022 days ago
Sneakers

Video // 13th Witness & Jason Goldwatch Document The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic

Jordan Brand recently commissioned two beloved visual artists to capture the look and feel of the 13th annual JBC game.

Sole Collector4439 days ago
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shoeless_jack Picks Up Jordan Brand Classic Exclusives

It didn't take long for shoeless_jack to get his hands on exclusive sneakers from last week's Jordan Brand Classic.

Brandon Richard4471 days ago
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers Spotted at the Jordan Brand Classic

Who wore the best Jordans at the Barclays Center yesterday?

Sole Collector4473 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils 2013 JBC On-Court Collection

Collection includes special uniforms and fractal Air Jordan XX8s.

Brandon Richard4868 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Classic Heading to Charlotte

The annual high-school All-Star hoops game moves to the home state of His Airness.

Brandon Richard5687 days ago

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