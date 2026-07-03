Jordan Adetunji

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Music

Hyperpop-Meets-Jersey Club On Jordan Adetunji’s New Drop “You & I”

Belfast-born producer and vocalist Jordan Adetunji has just dropped his new single, “You &amp; I”, which sees him cleverly merge elements of hyperpop with an infect

Ezra Olaoya1229 days ago

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