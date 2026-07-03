Latest Stories
OpenAI's Mysterious Hardware Device Designed by Johnny Ive May Be Coming Sooner Than Later
Former Apple designer Jony Ive is behind the mysterious device.
Apple Hires Designer Marc Newson to Work With SVP of Design Jony Ive
Always putting design first, Apple has hired the legend Marc Newson to join their team.
Check Out the Design Behind Apple's New Headquarters in This Video
This video shows the process of creating Apple's new home.
Jony Ive Thinks We're Surrounded by "Anonymous, Poorly Made Objects"
Tell us how you really feel.
Jony Ive and Marc Newson-Designed Leica Camera Sells for $1.8 Million
The design duo sets a new record for a camera sale.
Project RED's Jony Ive Designed Mac Pro Goes For Almost $1M at Auction
That's one expensive computer.
Jony Ive Dishes On What Steve Jobs Taught Him About Designing Apple Devices
From one master to another.
Jony Ive and Marc Newson Talk Designing Objects for Bono's Upcoming (RED) Charity Auction
Great designers working together for a great cause.
Mac Pro Customized by Jony Ive Expected to Sell for up to $60,000 at Bono's (RED) Auction
It's for a good cause.
Apple's Tim Cook, Jony Ive and Craig Federighi Talk Criticisms and iPhones in New Interview
The trio opens ups.
Bono's (RED) Charity Auction Curated by Jony Ive and Marc Newson
We're seeing (RED).
Design Student Max Wohlleber Theorizes Sir Jony Ive's Inspiration For The New iOS7 Color Scheme
Sometimes, you just got a take a closer look.
Colorful iOS 7 Inspires Hilarious New Blog 'Jony Ive Redesigns Things'
What would Breaking Bad look like with Jony Ives?
Move Over Jony Ive: Nokia's Head of Design Waxes Poetic About the Lumia 920 (Video)
"We wanted to make it human."
Video: See The Biggest New Feature of the Re-Tweaked Apple Stores
The rumored 10th anniversary updates are now in effect.