Jony Ive

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

The image shows the OpenAI logo on a smartphone screen, with a pattern of the logo in the background.
Life

OpenAI's Mysterious Hardware Device Designed by Johnny Ive May Be Coming Sooner Than Later

Former Apple designer Jony Ive is behind the mysterious device.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Apple Hires Designer Marc Newson to Work With SVP of Design Jony Ive

Always putting design first, Apple has hired the legend Marc Newson to join their team.

Leigh Silver4330 days ago
Pop Culture

Check Out the Design Behind Apple's New Headquarters in This Video

This video shows the process of creating Apple's new home.

J. Duaine Hahn4470 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Jony Ive and Marc Newson-Designed Leica Camera Sells for $1.8 Million

The design duo sets a new record for a camera sale.

Dale Eisinger4617 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Project RED's Jony Ive Designed Mac Pro Goes For Almost $1M at Auction

That's one expensive computer.

complex4617 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Jony Ive and Marc Newson Talk Designing Objects for Bono's Upcoming (RED) Charity Auction

Great designers working together for a great cause.

andrewlasane4630 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Colorful iOS 7 Inspires Hilarious New Blog 'Jony Ive Redesigns Things'

What would Breaking Bad look like with Jony Ives?

complex4783 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Video: See The Biggest New Feature of the Re-Tweaked Apple Stores

The rumored 10th anniversary updates are now in effect.

gerald335535 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App