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Pop Culture
The New 'Ghost in the Shell' Film Will Be Written by the Man behind 'Straight Outta Compton'
'Straight Outta Compton' screenwriter to re-write live 'Ghost In The Shell Movie'
Jerry Gadiano3918 days ago