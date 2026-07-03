The broadcast itself was criticized for restructuring the announcements so that Best Actor was last. But on Monday, the focus turned to an unaffiliated NFT.Trace William Cowen
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'The Silence of the Lambs recently hit Netfli. Here are 20 'Silence of the Lambs' movie facts & easter eggs you might have missed.Kevin Wong
Here are some new trailers that dropped this week!erich4chi
Before seeing Anthony Hopkins' portrayal in <em>Hitchcock</em>, get familiar with the most influential filmmaker of all time.MattBarone