Jon Furlong

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House Of Vans London Presents: Covert To Overt Exhibition

House of Vans London host the 'Covert To Overt' exhibition which documents the expansive work of street artist Shepard Fairey, the man behind Obey

Jerry Gadiano3881 days ago

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