Here's a closer look at some of the biggest stars who opted to skip the 2026 Met Gala.Trace William Cowen
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Breaking Down the Ridiculousness of Drake’s “Taylor Made” Kendrick Diss With AI Tupac and Snoop Dogg
Drake used AI technology to come after Kendrick Lamar again. Here’s what it all means.Jordan Rose
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift are among the artists who were nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards, which air on Sunday night.Jose Martinez
The nominees for the 2022 edition of the American Music Awards have been announced. Leading the 2022 class is Bad Bunny with eight nominations.Trace William Cowen