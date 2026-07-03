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Jomers Makes Incredibly Affordable Dress Pants Out of Legit Fabrics Right Here in New York
Jomers makes pants in New York using the same fabrics as brands like Engineered Garments, but everything is under $60. How do they do it?
Jian DeLeon4205 days ago