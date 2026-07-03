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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Listen to Johnny Cinco's "My Swagger"
His 'Cinco 2' mixtape drops next month.
edwinortiz3879 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Johnny Cinco's "We Here" f/ Shy Glizzy
A Washington D.C. and Atlanta connection.
Zach Frydenlund4034 days ago
Music
Premiere: OG Maco and Johnny Cinco's "Homies" Video Features Their Whole Crew, Of Course
Directed by Video God, of course.
Lauren Nostro4112 days ago
Music
Stream and Download Digital Trapstars 'Screens On Lock 2' Mixtape
Featuring Future, Migos, Young Scooter, and more.
Zach Frydenlund4144 days ago
Music
Premiere: Stream and Download Johnny Cinco's "I Swear" Mixtape
Featuring Quavo and Lucci.
Zach Frydenlund4162 days ago
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Music
Listen to Johnny Cinco's "She Wanna"
Atlanta's Johnny Cinco is back with "She Wanna" off of his upcoming mixtape 'I Swear.'
Eric Diep4180 days ago