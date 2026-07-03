Johnny Cinco

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Listen to Johnny Cinco's "My Swagger"

His 'Cinco 2' mixtape drops next month.

edwinortiz3879 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Johnny Cinco's "We Here" f/ Shy Glizzy

A Washington D.C. and Atlanta connection.

Zach Frydenlund4034 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream and Download Digital Trapstars 'Screens On Lock 2' Mixtape

Featuring Future, Migos, Young Scooter, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4144 days ago
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Music

Listen to Johnny Cinco's "She Wanna"

Atlanta's Johnny Cinco is back with "She Wanna" off of his upcoming mixtape 'I Swear.'

Eric Diep4180 days ago

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