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Pop Culture
HBO's 'Lanterns' Episode 3 Rewrites John Stewart's Origin, Episode 4 Trailer Teases Deadly Showdown
The format-breaking 'OutKast' installment traces John Stewart's life from a destiny engineered in infancy, while a new trailer suggests Hal Jordan may have to kill his fellow Lantern.
Trey Alston32 minutes ago