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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Netflix Says Over 45 Million Users Watched 'Bird Box' During Its First Week
For a film about keeping your eyes closed, a lot of people sure have seen Netflix's post-apocalyptic thriller 'Bird Box.'
Joe Price2758 days ago
Pop Culture
Sandra Bullock Must Keep Her Eyes Shut in Trailer for 'Bird Box'
Netflix’s new apocalyptic thriller also stars Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovitch, and Lil Rel Howery.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2824 days ago
Music
Premiere: Plunge Headlong Into A Dreamlike State With AaRON's "Onassis" Video
It's about to get really weird over here.
James Keith4027 days ago