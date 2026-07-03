John Erick Dowdle

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Pop Culture

Interview: "As Above/So Below" Filmmakers the Dowdle Bros. on Their Horror Movie for History Nerds

Filmmakers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle discuss making their Parisian found-footage horror film "As Above, So Below."

MattBarone4342 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take a Trip Into the Creepy-as-Hell Parisian Catacombs in "As Above/So Below"

The cast and filmmakers behind "As Above, So Below" check in from inside the Parisian Catacombs.

MattBarone4344 days ago

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