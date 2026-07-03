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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Interview: "As Above/So Below" Filmmakers the Dowdle Bros. on Their Horror Movie for History Nerds
Filmmakers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle discuss making their Parisian found-footage horror film "As Above, So Below."
MattBarone4342 days ago
Pop Culture
Take a Trip Into the Creepy-as-Hell Parisian Catacombs in "As Above/So Below"
The cast and filmmakers behind "As Above, So Below" check in from inside the Parisian Catacombs.
MattBarone4344 days ago