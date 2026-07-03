Johan

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Latest Stories

Johan "Fifteen"
Music

Premiere: Travis Scott Collaborator Johan Returns To Focus On Himself With Cinematic "Fifteen"

It's clear the time since 2017's 'Wilds' EP has seen his songwriting and production mature in a big way.

James Keith2655 days ago
mr hudson johan
Music

Johan Brought Out Mr Hudson on the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon

An early surprise guest on Day 1 of ComplexCon.

Alex Gardner3541 days ago
Johan
Music

Premiere: Listen to Johan's New Song "Bravery"

Johan has released his new song "Bravery" co-written by How to Dress Well.

edwinortiz3560 days ago

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