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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Travis Scott Collaborator Johan Returns To Focus On Himself With Cinematic "Fifteen"
It's clear the time since 2017's 'Wilds' EP has seen his songwriting and production mature in a big way.
James Keith2655 days ago
Music
Johan Brought Out Mr Hudson on the Pigeons & Planes Stage at ComplexCon
An early surprise guest on Day 1 of ComplexCon.
Alex Gardner3541 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Johan's New Song "Bravery"
Johan has released his new song "Bravery" co-written by How to Dress Well.
edwinortiz3560 days ago