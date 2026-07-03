Joey Bada

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Mass Appeal 'DJ Premiere: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1'
Music

Mass Appeal Drops 'DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1' f/ Nas, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, and More

The five-track EP kicks off Mass Appeal's 'The Soundtrack' series, a collection of 10 curated projects that celebrate 50 years of hip-hop culture.

Joshua Espinoza1464 days ago
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Music

Westside Gunn Drops 'Pray for Paris' Album f/ Tyler the Creator, Freddie Gibbs, and More

Wale, Joey Badass, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, and more are also featured on the album.

Abel Shifferaw2283 days ago
Joey Badass
Music

Joey Badass Raps, 'F*ck the King of New York, I'm the King Period'

The Pro Era rapper made the declaration during episode 1 of 'The Life I Live.'

Joshua Espinoza2669 days ago
Joey Bada$$
Music

Joey Badass Promises More Pro Era Music in 2018

Joey also announced '1999' will soon be available on major streaming services.

Joshua Espinoza3118 days ago
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Music

Why Was Joey Bada$$ Rapping About "Norwegian Breakfast?"

The story behind this epicurean mixtape cut. Last week, Joey Bada$$ dropped a new song called "Norwegian Breakfast." The song was released on Johnny Shipes'.

Dharmic X4750 days ago
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Joey Bada$$ Releases Tracklist For "Summer Knights"

Joey enlists Pro Era, Collie Buddz, DOOM, and Alchemist for his follow up to "1999."

Dharmic X4767 days ago
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Watch Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era Talk About Growing Up on Classic Hip-Hop, Acting Aspirations

The crew stops by the KUBE 93 radio station in Seattle

Dharmic X4829 days ago
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Mixtape: Pro Era "PEEP: The Aprocalypse"

Download Joey Bada$$ and friends' new tape.

Sam Weiss4956 days ago
Music

Watch Joey Bada$$ Perform "Hardknock" in New York City

Joey does his <em>1999</em> track at Pitchfork's unofficial CMJ party.

Sam Weiss5013 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Joey Bada$$ "1999"

The Brooklyn upstart's time is now.

Andrew Martin5149 days ago
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Watch Joey Bada$$ Perform His "Sucker Free" Verse

Brooklyn's own goes acapella.

Daniel Isenberg5189 days ago
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Music

Video: Joey Bada$$ "BK Freestyle"

This kid got bars.

Daniel Isenberg5192 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day 4/25/2012

15 producers that Drake should work with, a Q & A with Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$, and 40 timeless strip club songs.

Daniel Isenberg5196 days ago
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Music

Listen: Joey Bada$$ "Catharsis"

This Brooklyn kid is nice.

Daniel Isenberg5204 days ago
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Mixtape: Capital STEEZ "AmeriKKKan Korruption"

Joey Bada$$'s partner in rhyme releases his debut mixtape.

Daniel Isenberg5210 days ago

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