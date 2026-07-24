Rogan has a history of joking about hypebeasts and sneakerheads, but has started to get into sneakers himself.Matt Welty
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Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless Person Is ‘100% African From the Darkest Place’
The frequently criticized comedian and podcast host had conservative figure Jordan Peterson on his show, resulting in a litany of comments of this nature.Trace William Cowen
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Joe Rogan Says He’s Able to Perform Oral Sex on Himself: 'I’ve Put It Around My Face Just to Know I Could’
Podcaster Joe Rogan is making headlines again, but not for anything related to COVID-19. Instead, Rogan claimed he can perform oral sex on himself.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
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Joe Rogan Weighs in on Transphobia Controversy Surrounding Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special
Rogan, a friend of fellow comic Dave Chappelle, spoke at length about the pushback the special has received during the latest episode of his podcast.Trace William Cowen