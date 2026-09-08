Joanna Wietrzyk

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Latest Stories

Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia takes part in HYROX Beijing 2026 at National Speed Skating Oval on September 12, 2026 in Beijing, China
Sports

Hyrox Co-Founder Apologizes for Letting Beijing Race Continue After Competitor Soiled Herself

Moritz Fürste issued an apology over how the organisation handled the Women's Pro division incident involving Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk.

Joe Price3 hours ago

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