The character actor, Jimmi Simpson, finally plays his unknown on HBO's 'Westworld'—the hero.Andrew Gruttadaro
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Randy Moss, Peyton Manning, and Dak Prescott lead a list of the best Thanksgiving Day performances in NFL history.Peter A. Berry
From films on inequality to the criminal justice system, these are the best social justice documentaries and movies available to stream right now.Khal
Kim Kardashian is facing backlash from the family of Nicole Brown following her string of O.J. Simpson jokes during her 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.Brenton Blanchet