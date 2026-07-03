Jim Lee

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Pop Culture

Jim Lee And Scott Snyder Confirmed For New Superman Title

The all-star creative team looks to breathe new life into the character.

Jason Serafino5027 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rumor: DC Might Be Putting Writer Scott Snyder On A New “Man Of Steel” Comic

Coincidentally in time for the new movie.

Jason Serafino5058 days ago
Pop Culture

DC Shows Off Some New Art From September's Relaunch

Take a look at the updated versions of some of your favorite characters!

Jason Serafino5443 days ago
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Pop Culture

Leaked Picture Reveals The Justice League's New Look

Just in time for the crew's September relaunch.

Jason Serafino5500 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: DC Comics O.G. Jim Lee Breaks Down "DC Universe Online"

Turns out the man behind the masks is an MMO vet. Suit up!

Peter Rubin5658 days ago
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Pop Culture

All-Star Archive: The Best Comic Art of Jim Lee

Get familiar with the new co-publisher of DC Comics with our homage to his epic career as an artist. He's a beast! (Like, a monster, not the blue Marvel dude)

Complex5992 days ago

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