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The Trinidadian Major Lazer member sets the record straight on rum.James Keith
Thanks to DJTechTools, we've found our new favorite Tumblr: Serato Face. You know what the Serato Face is, right? The proper definition is "a blank orandroids
How three rappers, Dok2, the Quiett, and Beenzino, are throwing out the established K-pop model and finding fame and fortune their own way.Jaeki Cho
Jeff Bezos' estimated net worth reached a new all-time high after the Pentagon announced it'd be switching a cloud-computing contract from Microsoft to Amazon.Gavin Evans