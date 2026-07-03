Jillionaire

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ComplexCon Long Beach
Pop Culture

Announcing the ComplexCon(versations) Lineup for ComplexCon Long Beach 2019

The panel series will include appearances by Lil Yachty, Yara Shahidi, Lil' Kim, Paul Pierce, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2460 days ago
Major Lazer at T Mobile Club Magenta
Music

Major Lazer Go to Africa, Return With New Afrobeats Mix

Major Lazer is back with a new batch of tracks featuring the flyest artists in Africa. Give their Afrobeats mix a listen.

Khal2865 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer Surprises Fans With New Track "Go Dung" f/ Kes

2018 is shaping up to be a very Lazer-y year.

Trace William Cowen3125 days ago
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Music

Jillionaire & Salvatore Ganacci ft. Sanjin - "Fresh"

Let's get one thing straight from the jump: Jillionaire is just that dude. He's that dude from Trinidad who through hard work and knowing some choice

joshm4466 days ago
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Music

Jillionaire Launches Feel Up Records

There's no way a DJ or producer can just be a DJ or producer. I mean, they could, but the life of staring at waveforms and spinning music must not be

khrisd4517 days ago
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Music

See How Major Lazer Closed Out Pool Season in Vegas at Eclipse

You know what bugs DAD out sometimes? Not being in Las Vegas for the summer. Not to diss anything that goes on in the East Coast (and the other pocket

khrisd4684 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer and Kennedy Sit Down for the Most Awkward Interview Ever

Remember Kennedy? She was the face of MTV's Alternative Nation for five years, and pretty much disappeared from the public eye after the late '90s. She got married to a pro snowboarder, had kids, turned herself into more of a radio personality, and was completely irrelevant to the industry until a week ago. And this interview with Major Lazer might be the the catalyst for her comeback.

nappy4729 days ago

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