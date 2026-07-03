J.I.

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A Day in the Life of J.I the Prince of New York
Music

A Day in the Life of J.I the Prince of New York

<p>J.I the Prince of New York linked up with Speedy for a day in the life, where they spoke about women getting his name tattooed, how his lifestyle has changed, and how he approaches studio sessions.&nbsp;</p>

Complex2130 days ago

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