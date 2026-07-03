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Jenna Ortega on Making Wednesday Addams Her Own In 'Wednesday,' and Keeping the Horror Genre Alive
Complex caught up with Jenna Ortega ahead of the 'Wednesday' premiere, and she opened up about adding depth to the character, working with Tim Burton, and more.Karla Rodriguez