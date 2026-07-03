Jesse Marco

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Jesse Marco's music is made for summer. Earlier this year, he released "Superstar," which came about during a chill period but felt like a muggy backy
khrisd

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Listen to Jesse Marco's "Bum Bum"

Hit the house clubs with this one.

Eric Diep3822 days ago
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Download Jesse Marco's "Pirate Radio: The Mixtape" + Bootleg Pack

A few days back, Jesse Marco uploaded his Pirate Radio mixtape, taking 14 of his own bootleg remixes and throwing them into one set. You have to love his ingenuity, flipping tracks from TJR, Lykki Li, and Daft Punk together, for example, or AC/DC and Clockwork. The best part is Jesse gave away the bootleg pack as well. You DJs out there needing to spice up your sets not only get to download the tracks for free, but get a preview of how they work in the mix.

khrisd4822 days ago
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Music

Jesse Marco - "Superstar"

Back when we first caught wind of this track, the temperatures were a bit too chilly for the warm weather block party flavor that it provides. Now that the thermostat has us opening up all of our windows, today feels like a perfect day to drop the official video for Jesse Marco's "Superstar." And the fact that the video features a number of kids going for theirs in the freezer section of their grocery store? Amazing.

khrisd4847 days ago
jesse marco stussy deluxe
Music

Download Jesse Marco's Spring 2013 Mixtape for Stussy Deluxe

Of course, the day after we got introduced to Jesse Marco's "Superstar," we spot his Stussy Deluxe mix. While "Superstar" is a definite dancefloor cut

khrisd4868 days ago
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Music

Jesse Marco - "Superstar"

This is the kind of heater we need for the Spring Break/Miami Music Week season, especially since we're feenin' for new Daft Punk. Recently released on Glassnote, Jesse Marco's "Superstar" kicks things off with some cowbell (which we always need more of) atop an up-tempo disco vibe. That chorus of kids singing realy turns this into the outdoor jam we need, especially in the Big Apple, as its still chilly. Androids don't feel the cold, but our circuitry gets warped.

khrisd4869 days ago
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