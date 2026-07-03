Jesse Bernard

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COMO VOCÊ
Music

New Documentary ‘COMO VOCÊ’ Chronicles The Explosive Sound Of Brazilian Grime

Pieced together by journalist, author, DJ and filmmaker Jesse Bernard, COMO VOCÊ—which translates to “like you”—charts Brazil’s fascination with the 140 sound.

James Keith1450 days ago

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